Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote

MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 3.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

