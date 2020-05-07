Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This developer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.9% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 2.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club has a PEG ratio of 1.43, compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ): This pet medication and wellness company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

PetIQ has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.