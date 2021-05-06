Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade Co. has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): This company that designs, markets, and distributes outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 4.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

