Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This provider of marine transportation services to oil industries, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay has a PEG ratio 0.81, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): This writer of personal automobile insurance in the United States which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercury General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercury General Corporation Quote

Mercury General has a PEG ratio 0.60, compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mercury General Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mercury General Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Mercury General Corporation Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.41, compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

