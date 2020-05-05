Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): This gold producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): This company that engages in writing personal automobile insurance, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

eBay Inc. (EBAY): This operator of marketplace and classifieds platforms, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

eBay has a PEG ratio of 1.03, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): This manufacturer of food and beverage products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup has a PEG ratio of 2.54, compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

