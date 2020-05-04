Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology Holding has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY): This integrated aluminum company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Norsk Hydro has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

