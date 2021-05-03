Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR): This provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies and applied materials industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Avantor has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 3.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TOTAL SE (TOT): This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

TOTAL has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

