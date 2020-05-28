Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 28th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:
Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 1.47 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company that provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Vistra Energy Corp. (VST): This company that engages in the electricity business carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Vistra Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 2.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.