Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): This company that designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

 

American Axle & Manufacturing has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Target has a PEG ratio of 1.45, compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This online advertising services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Alphabet has a PEG ratio of 1.49, compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Tennant Company (TNC): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Tennant Company has a PEG ratio of 1.91, compared with 3.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

