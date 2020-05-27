Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): This manufacturer and seller of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a PEG ratio 1.09, compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): This marketer of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.9% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA has a PEG ratio 1.87, compared with 4.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.52, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

