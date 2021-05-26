Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This company that operates as a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

