Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This higher education company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Perdoceo Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 3.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perdoceo Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perdoceo Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus

NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 3.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NeoPhotonics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.4% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST): This company that engages in the electricity business which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Vistra Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Vistra Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Energy Corp. Quote

Vistra Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 2.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vistra Energy Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vistra Energy Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Vistra Energy Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.