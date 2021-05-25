Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 2.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, and more carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

