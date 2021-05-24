Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This company that operates as a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 2.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

