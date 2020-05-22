Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA): This manufacturer of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Acacia Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Acacia Communications, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Acacia Communications, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This property and casualty and other insurance products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

The Allstate Corporation Price and Consensus

The Allstate Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Allstate Corporation Quote

Allstate has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Allstate Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Allstate Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The Allstate Corporation Quote

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This provider of design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.