Investing

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

 

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 2.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Investing Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Investing

    Explore

    Most Popular