Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 21st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 2.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
