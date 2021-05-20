Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 2.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Discover Financial Services (DFS): This direct banking and payment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.6% over the last 60 days.

Discover Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This company that operates as a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

