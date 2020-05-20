Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This operator of colleges, institutions and universities, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 3.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA): This manufacturer of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 3.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

