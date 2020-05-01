Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 1st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): This explorer of gold deposits, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
Alamos Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
Alamos Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote
Alamos Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Alamos Gold Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Alamos Gold Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alamos Gold Inc. Quote
Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This gold producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Gold Fields has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Gold Fields Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Gold Fields Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Gold Fields Limited Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club has a PEG ratio of 1.40, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR): This manufacturer of specialty vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Spartan Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Spartan Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spartan Motors, Inc. Quote
Spartan Motors has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Spartan Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Spartan Motors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Spartan Motors, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
