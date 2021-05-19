Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, and more carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This designer and manufacturer of analog semiconductor solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

