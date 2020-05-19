Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Acacia Communications, Inc (ACIA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This company that operates colleges, institutions, and universities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 3.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST): This company that engages in the electricity business carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Vistra Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

