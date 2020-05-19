Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Acacia Communications, Inc (ACIA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Acacia Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Acacia Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote
Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Acacia Communications, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Acacia Communications, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This company that operates colleges, institutions, and universities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Perdoceo Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Perdoceo Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote
Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Perdoceo Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Perdoceo Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus
NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 3.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
NeoPhotonics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
Vistra Energy Corp. (VST): This company that engages in the electricity business carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Vistra Energy Corp. Price and Consensus
Vistra Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Energy Corp. Quote
Vistra Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Vistra Energy Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Vistra Energy Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Vistra Energy Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Vistra Energy Corp. (VST): Free Stock Analysis Report
Career Education Corporation (PRDO): Free Stock Analysis Report
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.