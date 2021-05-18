Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This company that, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

