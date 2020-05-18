Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

AngloGold Ashanti has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited peg-ratio-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG): This direct-to-student learning platform, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Chegg, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chegg, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chegg, Inc. Quote

Chegg has a PEG ratio of 1.84, compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Chegg, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chegg, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Chegg, Inc. Quote

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS):This manufacturer of packaged food and beverage, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Quote

TreeHouse Foods has a PEG ratio of 3.10, compared with 4.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.