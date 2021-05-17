Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, and more carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

