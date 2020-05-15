Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Acacia Communications, Inc (ACIA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Acacia Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 18.7 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Acacia Communications, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Acacia Communications, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This company that operates colleges, institutions, and universities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perdoceo Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.