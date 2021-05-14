Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.6% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

