Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

AngloGold has a PEG ratio 0.66, compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited peg-ratio-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): This marketer of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.8% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc Quote

Murphy USA has a PEG ratio 1.82, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Murphy USA Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Murphy USA Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Murphy USA Inc Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Quote

BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.50, compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc peg-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Quote

