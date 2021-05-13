Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : This company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Free Stock Analysis Report



AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.