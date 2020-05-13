Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Acacia Communications, Inc (ACIA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 2.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): This company that operates as a gold producer, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST): This company that retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Vistra Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 2.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

