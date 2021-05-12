Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.6% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Discover Financial Services (DFS): This direct banking and payment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

Discover Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.16, compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

