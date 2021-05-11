Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL): This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 3.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 3.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

Herc HoldingsInc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.6% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.