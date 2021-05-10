Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.6% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

TOTAL SE (TOT): This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

TOTAL has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Discover Financial Services (DFS): This digital banking and payment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

Discover Financial Services has a PEG ratio of 0.17, compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

