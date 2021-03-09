Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 3.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This company that operates as an outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.7% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.22, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): This company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Jack in the Box has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 8.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

