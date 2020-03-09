Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

Adient plc (ADNT): This manufacturer of a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars and other vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Adient has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that installs and distributes insulation and other building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL): This retailer of branded apparel products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Burlington Stores has a PEG ratio of 1.73, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

