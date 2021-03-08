Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.5% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 2.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL): This provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.4% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): This provider of designs, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

