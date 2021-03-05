Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This company that designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 3.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This company that develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens Corning (OC): This company that manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

