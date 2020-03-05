Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 5.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Genesco Inc. (GCO):This retailer of apparel and accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Genesco has a PEG ratio of 1.33, compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tennant Company (TNC): This manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.77, compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This designer of single-family detached and attached homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.