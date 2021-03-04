Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 2.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL): This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This operator of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

