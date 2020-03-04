Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

LCI Industries (LCII): This manufacturer and supplier of components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

