Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 4.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This company that provides a range of financial services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV): This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW): This provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

