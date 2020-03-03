Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA): This financial and business services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote
PRA Group has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PRA Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PRA Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PRA Group, Inc. Quote
KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)
KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
OneSpan Inc. (OSPN): This designer and marketer of digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
ONESPAN INC Price and Consensus
ONESPAN INC price-consensus-chart | ONESPAN INC Quote
OneSpan has a PEG ratio of 2.50, compared with 2.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ONESPAN INC PEG Ratio (TTM)
ONESPAN INC peg-ratio-ttm | ONESPAN INC Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Federated Investors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Investors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Federated Investors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Federated Investors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA): Free Stock Analysis Report
ONESPAN INC (OSPN): Free Stock Analysis Report
KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Federated Investors, Inc. (FHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.