Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA): This financial and business services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

PRA Group has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN): This designer and marketer of digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

OneSpan has a PEG ratio of 2.50, compared with 2.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

