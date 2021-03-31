Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

