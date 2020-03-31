Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): This company that markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

US Foods Holding has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This company that develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

