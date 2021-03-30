Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL): This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

