Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This manufacturer of production tools, modules and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ultra Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 2.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL):This specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): This retailer of footwear, apparel and accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Price and Consensus

Deckers Outdoor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Deckers Outdoor Corporation Quote

Deckers Outdoor has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Deckers Outdoor Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.