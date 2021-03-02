Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): This integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 2.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): This electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software and cross-industry technologies provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

