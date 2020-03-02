Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This provider of digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LCI Industries (LCII):This components manufacturer and supplier for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tennant Company (TNC): This manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.75, compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This manufacturer of production tools, modules and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 2.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.