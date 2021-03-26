Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL): This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

