Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that designs, constructs and markets single-family detached and attached homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This provider of digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa Corporation Price and Consensus

Virtusa Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virtusa Corporation Quote

Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Virtusa Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Virtusa Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Virtusa Corporation Quote

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): This marketer of food and non-food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

US Foods Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | US Foods Holding Corp. Quote

US Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

US Foods Holding Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

US Foods Holding Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | US Foods Holding Corp. Quote

SPX Corporation (SPXC): This supplier of infrastructure equipment to HVAC markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

SPX Corporation Price and Consensus

SPX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SPX Corporation Quote

SPX has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SPX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SPX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SPX Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.