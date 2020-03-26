Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 26th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that designs, constructs and markets single-family detached and attached homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This provider of digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): This marketer of food and non-food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
US Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
SPX Corporation (SPXC): This supplier of infrastructure equipment to HVAC markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
SPX has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
