Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that designs, constructs and markets single-family detached and attached homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This provider of digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): This marketer of food and non-food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

US Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SPX Corporation (SPXC): This supplier of infrastructure equipment to HVAC markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

SPX has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

