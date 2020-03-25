Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): This explorer and processor of gold, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

Harmony Gold Mining Company has a PEG ratio of 0.06 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This provider of wealth management services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Polaris Inc. (PII): This manufacturer of power sports vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Polaris Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

Polaris Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | Polaris Industries Inc. Quote

Polaris has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 4.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Polaris Industries Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Polaris Industries Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Polaris Industries Inc. Quote

Brunswick Corporation (BC): This manufacturer of recreation products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Brunswick Corporation Price and Consensus

Brunswick Corporation price-consensus-chart | Brunswick Corporation Quote

Brunswick has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brunswick Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Brunswick Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Brunswick Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.